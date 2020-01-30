Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Superior Drilling Products reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million.

SDPI opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

