Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $285.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

Shares of FB opened at $223.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $24,184,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

