Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $3,369,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,051 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,743. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Skechers USA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Skechers USA by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Skechers USA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Skechers USA by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

