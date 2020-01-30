Synchrony Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.
Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.
Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,848. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.