Synchrony Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,848. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.