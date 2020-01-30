Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Update

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 943,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 218.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 181,430 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $19,930,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,665.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after buying an additional 140,013 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $148.77. 627,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.22. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $156.97.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

