T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.