Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 139.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 562,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.60. 8,580,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

