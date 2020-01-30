Tandem Group (LON:TND) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210.20 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.89), approximately 2,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.71.

About Tandem Group (LON:TND)

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

