Tap Market Cap Reaches $130.63 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002715 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $130.63 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 46.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.43 or 0.05515426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025254 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00128036 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

