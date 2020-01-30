Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.50. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,821. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

