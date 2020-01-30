Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $580.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $594.50.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,745. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

