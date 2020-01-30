TESSCO Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TESSCO Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,893. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 379,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 696,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.