Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $647.54 per share, with a total value of $33,024.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,417 shares of company stock worth $1,740,382 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,405,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:TPL traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $742.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $766.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $565.10 and a 1 year high of $915.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

