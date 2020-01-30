Textron Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,312 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 841% compared to the typical daily volume of 352 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 18.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. Textron has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.