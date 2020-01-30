The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.45 and last traded at $57.45, 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.92.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S intends to operate in the offshore drilling service industry. The company is based in Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark.

