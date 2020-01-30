The Force Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $8.22 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $930,116.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

