Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Down 2.9%

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) shares dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.63, approximately 134,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 85,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.74.

TH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.78. The firm has a market cap of $287.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

