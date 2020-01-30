Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Down 5.4% in January

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,206. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

