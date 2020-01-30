Titan Coin (TTN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $505,309.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005306 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005802 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

