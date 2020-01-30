TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.89-9.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.212-10.212 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $58.31.

Separately, Mizuho raised TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

