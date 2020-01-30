TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 556,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,393,516 shares.The stock last traded at $0.16 and had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

