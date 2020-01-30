TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 556,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,393,516 shares.The stock last traded at $0.16 and had previously closed at $0.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.
TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)
Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
