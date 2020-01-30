Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

