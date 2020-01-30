Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AES (NYSE:AES)

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,018 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,430% compared to the typical daily volume of 177 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE AES traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 98,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. AES has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. AES’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,937,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,310 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,158,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,393,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 844,850 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AES by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 559,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.