Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,720 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,217% compared to the typical volume of 82 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

SC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of SC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

