Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 37,072 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,267% compared to the average volume of 849 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $396,301.20. Insiders sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810 over the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,060,000 after buying an additional 1,686,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 178.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,489,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,669 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 219.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,431 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,688,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,123,000 after acquiring an additional 110,135 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,684,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 799,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. 371,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,657. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

