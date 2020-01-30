TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE TA traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.86. 314,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,178. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.60.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$593.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

