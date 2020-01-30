Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading 14.4% Higher

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) traded up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.71), 1,030,898 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.37).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

In other news, insider Ofer Druker sold 139,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.30), for a total value of £243,258.75 ($319,993.09). Also, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 637,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.95), for a total value of £943,465.96 ($1,241,075.98).

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

