Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.63

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $10.07. Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 985,331 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production Plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. It operates nine licenses in Trinidad and Tobago with assets onshore and offshore on the west and east coast. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.

