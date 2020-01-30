TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 926,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 901,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,240. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

