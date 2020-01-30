TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 744 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 221.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $183.11. 1,458,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,265. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.18 and a 1-year high of $185.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

