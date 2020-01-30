TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $145,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 73,748 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 368,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 829,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.88 and a 12 month high of $89.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.