TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $12.73 on Thursday, hitting $310.95. 3,942,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,210. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $684,003.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,759 shares of company stock worth $14,449,763. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

