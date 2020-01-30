TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 220.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after acquiring an additional 229,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 371.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 104,430 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $6,376,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.59. 329,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,225. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

