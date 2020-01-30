TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,846,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,039,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,912,000 after buying an additional 231,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after buying an additional 4,858,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,774,000 after buying an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,624,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,704,695. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

