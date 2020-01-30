TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,318 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Paychex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.96. 1,368,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,707. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

