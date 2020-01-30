TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ABB by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 461.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 43.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 3,012.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 63,267 shares during the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.