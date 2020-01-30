TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 170,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 796,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 544,318 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.04. 10,484,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,246,076. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

