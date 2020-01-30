Truegame Trading Down 0.4% This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $296,721.00 and approximately $34,002.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03110667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00192460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

