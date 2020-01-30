Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.1% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,455.84. 1,333,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,087. The stock has a market cap of $1,001.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,398.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,272.80. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

