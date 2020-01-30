Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMK traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.09. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

