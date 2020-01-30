TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Update

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. TTEC has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. ValuEngine cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $429,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,458,588 shares of company stock worth $126,354,486. 69.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 63.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

