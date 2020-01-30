Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.52.

NYSE TWLO opened at $123.80 on Monday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Twilio by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Twilio by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Twilio by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

