UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €220.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €214.00 ($248.84) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €195.40 ($227.21).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 opened at €169.92 ($197.58) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €178.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.