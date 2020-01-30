Unibright (UBT) One Day Volume Hits $433,865.00

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Unibright has a market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $433,865.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 209.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.82 or 0.03121788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00118944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Cryptopia, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

