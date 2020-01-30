United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.72

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $11.37. United Community Financial shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 7,891 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on UCFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. United Community Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $557.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts anticipate that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,630 shares in the company, valued at $322,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,552.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,096,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC)

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

