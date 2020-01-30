United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

UTHR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.18. 19,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180,803 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,483,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 403,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

