UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 61.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, C2CX, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 114.8% higher against the dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $7.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.35 or 0.03132410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00192710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash . The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, YoBit and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

