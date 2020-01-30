Unobtanium (UNO) Price Hits $63.74

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and approximately $501.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $63.74 or 0.00681718 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,341.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.08 or 0.04107365 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000435 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,627 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

