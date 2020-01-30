Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Receives $5.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

UMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMRX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMRX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 489,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.02. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.07% and a negative net margin of 388.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

