US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.80.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti boosted their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.
USCR traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. 113,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,403. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $619.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.22. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.22.
In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares worth $30,558. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in US Concrete by 1,359.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in US Concrete by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in US Concrete by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in US Concrete by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
US Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
See Also: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.