US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti boosted their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get US Concrete alerts:

USCR traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. 113,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,403. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $619.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.22. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 0.88%. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares worth $30,558. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in US Concrete by 1,359.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in US Concrete by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in US Concrete by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in US Concrete by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Concrete in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.